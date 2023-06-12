Gov't rotation/PNL's Ciuca says a discussion is to take place in coalition on the new Gov't, on Monday evening.

National Liberal Party (PNL) Chairman Nicolae Ciuca announced that he will attend on Monday evening a meeting of the governing coalition in view of completing the new government, voicing hope that the negotiations are to end swiftly, told Agerpres.

"We agreed this rotation to the prime minister office to take place and I believe that we can say we are entering a normality related to (...) political assumption. Now we are going to discuss in the coalition because we still need all the political commitment for the stability, the balance of the country and the achievement of the government's objectives. It is clear that by the end of the week, we must have a government with full authority. And this part of our commitment to continue the dialogue, to continue the negotiations, we hope to conclude very quickly, so that we can have the political consultations, have the vote in Parliament and have a Government," Nicolae Ciuca stated on Monday, at the PNL headquarters.

When asked what is to happen if the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) leaves the government, he said: "At the National Liberal Party level we have authority on the options you know very well, the first of which is to maintain the protocol or negotiation until a solution is found, so as to ensure a government majority. At this moment negotiations are taking place, discussions are taking place, assessments are taking place and when they are completed we will have the agreement for what means the future construction."