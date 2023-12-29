Haven't received any compensation from my participation in Revolution of December 1989 (PM Ciolacu)

Prime minister Marcel Ciolacu declared on Thursday evening, on Romania TV private broadcaster, that he did not receive any allowance following his participation in the Revolution of December 1989, Agerpres reports.

Ciolacu added that the discussions about an alleged connection between his certificate as a revolutionary and the dismissal of the head of the Secretariat for Revolutionaries, Mihai Dodu, represent "a form of masked blackmail" because he did not benefit from and renounced any rights deriving from his participation in the Revolution of December 1989.

The prime minister also said that he was a participant in the Revolution of 1989 with other colleagues, when they were 20 years old.

Mihai Dodu was dismissed, on Wednesday, by prime minister Marcel Ciolacu from the position of State Secretary at the State Secretariat for recognizing the merits of fighters against the communist regime established in Romania in the period 1945-1989, following a report by the Prime Minister's Control Body.During the mandate of Mihai Dodu, a committee within the Secretariat found that Marcel Ciolacu does not meet the conditions to receive a certificate of fighter "with a decisive role" in the Revolution of December 1989.The prime minister opened a case against the Secretariat at the Buzau Court, due in January 2024.According to the central media, Mihai Dodu would have made public the information from Marcel Ciolacu's revolutionary file.