Head of Romania's power suppliers organisation puts to rest concerns over possible countrywide blackout

A nationwide blackout is very unlikely because there are automations in place to prevent such an incident, president of Romania's Power Suppliers Association (AFEER) Laurentiu Urluescu told a conference organized by Energynomics.ro on Tuesday.

"Blackout is a technical term, but I see that lately it is used in connection with the market. The general meaning of blackout is a technical failure of an equipment item which propagates and thus leaves in the dark a certain portion of the grid. A blackout that could hit an entire country or Europe, as I have heard or read in the media, is very unlikely because there are island mode automations, there is a host of automations in place to prevent this," said the AFEER president.

He also explained that a blackout caused by an energy shortage is not possible.

"The energy price may be higher and the supply method may be cumbersome, but I don't think a blackout due to energy shortage is possible," Urluescu said, as he also referenced the Romanians' experience from the communist period, when power cuts to reduce consumption were common practice.

"Unlike other European countries, we also have this experience. We hope we don't get to see this again," Urluescu concluded.