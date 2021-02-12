 
     
Healthcare workers' trade unions picketing Health Ministry, Labour Ministry over pay

Members of the Sanitas healthcare workers' trade union federation are picketing today the Health Ministry and the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection mainly over the effects of a government emergency ordinance that postpones pay raises for low-income healthcare workers, according to AGERPRES.

The trade unionists are also protesting against the risk incentive not being paid to social assistance workers who have been quarantined at work for more than a year and "also against all the injustices to which health and social workers are subjected, against all the injustices that every government proliferates or even deepens."

Picketing the Health Ministry starts at 14:30hrs, and picketing the other ministry at 15:30hrs.

 

