Subscription modal logo Premium

Abonează-te pentru experiența stiripesurse.ro Premium!

  • cea mai rapidă sursă de informații și știri
  • experiența premium fără reclame sau întreruperi
  • în fiecare zi,cele mai noi știri, exclusivități și breaking news
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play
NOU! Citește stiripesurse.ro
 

Hundreds of demonstrators at AUR protest against possibility of merging local elections with European parliamentary ones

protest aur

Hundreds of the Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) supporters, flanked by gendarmes, protested on Wednesday evening in Victoriei Square and later in front of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) headquarters in Kisellef Boulevard against the intention of the governing coalition to merge the local elections with the European Parliament ones this year year.

The demonstrators chose as a form of protest the simulation of a funeral procession, to the tunes of the brass band.

The protest started in Victoriei Square, and later the participants marched to the PSD headquarters, where they lit candles "in memory of democracy" in Romania.

Mihai Enache, the president of AUR Bucharest, declared that merging local elections with European parliamentary elections "will only cause confusion" and will be at the disadvantage of all those who want to vote knowingly.

"Merging local elections with European parliamentary elections will only cause confusion and will be at the disadvantage of all those who want to vote in an informed manner. The citizens of Bucharest need to know in advance what their options are and what are the plans for the city in which they live", said Enache, according to a press release from AUR.

In the view of the demonstrators, the merger shows that PSD and National Liberal Party "are pursuing their own privileges at the expense of democracy".

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE
CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
STIRIPESURSE.MD
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.