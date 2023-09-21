ICI Bucharest Director General Vevera elected ICA vice president

Adrian-Victor Vevera, the director general of the National Institute for Research & Development in Informatics - ICI Bucharest, has been elected by a unanimous vote vice-president for a two-year period of the International Council for Information Technology in Government Administration (ICA), told Agerpres.

He participated on Wednesday, in Brussels, in the annual conference of ICA.

"Information technology has the power to generate efficiency, transparency and accessibility in the public sector, with the citizens we serve being the beneficiaries. However, being at the intersection of technology and governance, we face new challenges every day, from threats to cyber-security to ethical considerations in the use of AI and data analytics. In my capacity as vice-president, I am committed to encouraging collaboration among member countries, emphasising the importance of expanding the reach of our council by actively seeking and welcoming new members. New perspectives and ideas will enrich our discussions and contribute to our collective expertise. At the same time, I want to congratulate ICA members on their expertise, dedication and passion for this cause. Together, we will harness the potential of technology to improve the lives of citizens, improve public service delivery and promote good governance," Vevera is quoted as saying in an ICI press release.

The theme of this year's conference is "Digital Services: Going from Smart to Intelligent and Beyond," and among the subjects covered are the importance of good governance and data management; e-ID and eWallet: implementation approaches, considerations and challenges; improving services for citizens; the latest trends in cyber-security; RTE and sustainable technologies in the public sector.