IGPF: Meeting of the heads of border authorities from member states of the Salzburg Forum

Representatives of the Border Police from the member states of the Salzburg Forum met on Wednesday at the headquarters of Romania's General Inspectorate of the Border Police (IGPF), the discussions targeting the management of the illegal migration phenomenon, told Agerpres.

"The delegation of the Romanian Border Police presented the measures available regarding the management of the illegal migration phenomenon, but also the implications from the external border of the European Union. Thus, it was pointed out that, because of the specifics of its geographical position and considering the migration routes existing in this region, Romania is constantly monitoring the development of the migration phenomenon, especially in the south and southeast of Europe, in order to ensure an adequate and efficient response to possible crisis situations," a IGPF press release informed.

The Romanian delegation was led by Inspector General Stefan Ivascu. Also in attendance were representatives of the management of the "Border Police" Directorate-General of Bulgaria, the Directorate for Foreigners within the Czech Police, Croatia's Directorate of the Border Police, the Border and Foreign Bureau of Slovakia, the Border Police Division of Slovenia and the Directorate General of Law Enforcement within the General Inspectorate of the Hungarian Police.

"At the same time, the possibility of a common approach regarding the strengthening of security and cooperation at the external borders in the region was discussed, in view of identifying the most effective methods of response to the challenges generated by the implementation of the border management concept," the quoted source shows.

The Salzburg Forum represents a form of cooperation between the Interior Ministries of the following member states: Austria, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia and Croatia.