Ilinca Amariei wins ITF tournament in Antalya

Ilinca Amariei

Romanian tennis player Ilinca Amariei won the USD 15,000 ITF tournament in Antalya on Sunday after defeating Russian Valeria Olianovskaya, 6-4, 6-2, in the final.

Amariei (20, WTA's 566th), seeded eighth, won after almost two hours of play (1 h 50 min).

Amariei had beaten Olianovskaya (22, WTA's 771st) in 2021, in Heraklion, in the first round, 7-6 (8/6), 6-2.

She defeated Ann Akasha Ceuca (Germany) 6-2, 6-3 in the first round, Carolin Raschdorf (Germany) 6-1, 6-3 in the round of 16, Jacqueline Cabaj Awad (Sweden) 7-6 (7/2), 6-3 in the quarterfinals and Daria Lodikova (Russia) 7-6 (7/3), 6-3 in the semifinals.

Ilinca Dalina Amariei reached five ITF titles won, two in 2022 (Brasov, Heraklion) and three in 2023 (two in Heraklion and one in Antalya).

