In its 20 years of NATO membership, Romania has proved a genuine provider of security, stability (gov't)

The Romanian Government welcomes the 20th anniversary of Romania's accession to NATO, saying that during this time Romania has strengthened its profile as a responsible ally, actively involved in promoting democratic values and principles, security and stability in the Euro-Atlantic area and beyond.

According to a press release issued by the government, to Romania, integration with the Euro-Atlantic organisations represented a moment of special significance, by achieving a major desideratum of foreign policy and security having enjoyed broad support at the level of the political class and of the entire Romanian society.

"In 2004, on March 29, Romania deposited in Washington the ratification instrument for its accession to the North Atlantic Alliance, and on April 2, the ceremony of raising the Romanian flag at NATO Headquarters took place. These two moments marked, formally and symbolically, our country's winning NATO membership and confirmed the fact that Romania is an integral part of the Euro-Atlantic community. In its 20 years of membership, Romania has strengthened its profile as a responsible ally, actively involved in promoting democratic values and principles, security and stability in the Euro-Atlantic area and beyond. Our country's valuable political, conceptual, practical and operational contributions are now clearly reflected in NATO's actions and profile.

Today, more than ever, the eastern flank, the eastern neighbourhood, the Black Sea have become subjects of central importance on NATO agenda and Romania benefits from a consolidated allied presence and a strengthened NATO deterrence and defence posture on its national soil and in the region.

In its 20 years of NATO membership, Romania has proved to be a genuine provider of security and stability. We have been actively involved in NATO operational efforts and have consistently promoted an increase in the Alliance's involvement in support of vulnerable partners, especially those in the Eastern neighbourhood. We will continue to act as decisively and as actively involved in ensuring Euro-Atlantic security."