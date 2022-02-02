Indian, Afghan migrants found in truck loaded with sponge, after driver heard noises

Several migrants from India and Afghanistan were found at the Nadlac II border checkpoint, when they wanted to leave the country illegally, hidden in a truck carrying sponge for car soundproofing, checked after the driver notified the authorities about hearing noises in the cargo compartment, Agerpres reports.

The driver is Romanian and was transporting the goods to Austria, and at the border he told the police that on the way to the border he heard noises from the semi-trailer and that he suspected people were hidden there."Following the thorough inspection of the means of transport, four foreign nationals were found hidden in the cargo compartment. The persons were taken to the headquarters for investigation. The preliminary checks established they are citizens of Afghanistan and India," the Arad Border Police informed on Wednesday.The foreigners could be prosecuted for attempting to cross the state border illegally.