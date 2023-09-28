INSP: 63 confirmed cases and two probable cases of West Nile virus infection

A total of 63 confirmed cases and two probable cases of West Nile virus infection have been recorded from the beginning of the surveillance period for this disease, June 6 to September 28, the National Institute of Public Health (INSP) informed.

According to the INSP, eight deaths have been recorded as a result of West Nile virus infection - in Bihor (1), Braila (1), Ilfov (2), Dolj (1), Prahova (1), Satu Mare (1), Sibiu (1) counties.

The distribution of cases by county (according to the territorial unit of exposure) is: Bacau (1), Bihor (2), Botosani (2), Braila (7), Buzau (1), Dolj (6), Galati (6), Ialomiţa (2), Iasi (5), Ilfov (3), Neamt (1), Olt (3), Prahova (1), Satu Mare (6), Sibiu (1), Suceava (1), Tulcea (3), Vaslui (3) and the municipality of Bucharest (9).