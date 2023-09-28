 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

INSP: 63 confirmed cases and two probable cases of West Nile virus infection

Tion
West Nile

INSP: 63 confirmed cases and two probable cases of West Nile virus infection

A total of 63 confirmed cases and two probable cases of West Nile virus infection have been recorded from the beginning of the surveillance period for this disease, June 6 to September 28, the National Institute of Public Health (INSP) informed.

According to the INSP, eight deaths have been recorded as a result of West Nile virus infection - in Bihor (1), Braila (1), Ilfov (2), Dolj (1), Prahova (1), Satu Mare (1), Sibiu (1) counties.

The distribution of cases by county (according to the territorial unit of exposure) is: Bacau (1), Bihor (2), Botosani (2), Braila (7), Buzau (1), Dolj (6), Galati (6), Ialomiţa (2), Iasi (5), Ilfov (3), Neamt (1), Olt (3), Prahova (1), Satu Mare (6), Sibiu (1), Suceava (1), Tulcea (3), Vaslui (3) and the municipality of Bucharest (9).

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE
CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
STIRIPESURSE.MD
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.