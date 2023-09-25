IntegralEdu: Romanians' interest in studying abroad on the rise, the Netherlands and the UK - still preferred

Interest in studying abroad is on the rise compared to the previous year, with the Netherlands and the UK remaining the top study destinations for Romanians, with the new generations heading for fields of study such as Creative Business, A.I. or Cyber Security, IntegralEdu representatives announced on Monday.

At a press conference dedicated to the opening of the World Education Fair (WEF) in Bucharest on October 1, Alexandra Badescu, Deputy Country Manager IntegralEdu, said that a top of study abroad destination of Romanians places the Netherlands in first position, followed by the UK, Spain, Belgium, Germany and Italy, agerpres reports.

Badescu said that the number of Romanian students in the Netherlands has increased by almost 20% compared to the previous year, according to official data, reaching 6,717 and placing us in third place, after Germany with 22,775 students and Italy with 7,633 students.

"Such openness to receiving foreign students is also evident at some UK universities. Even though most have changed their fees for Europeans after Brexit, there are also many universities that have kept the old fee level of 9,250 pounds for Europeans. Some of them will also be present at this weekend's World Education Fair," Alexandra Badescu pointed out.In terms of the candidates' interest in studying abroad, this year's top fields look like this: Economics and Management; Computer Science; Art and Design; Engineering; Psychology; Law; Media and Communication; Tourism, Hotel Management and Culinary Arts; Medicine; Social Sciences and Humanities.The most sought-after study programme in the Economics and Management area is International Business, and in terms of destination, most young people choose to study Business in the Netherlands, Italy and Spain. Psychology is another area of interest among prospective international students, with the Netherlands being the preferred destination for study in this field. There is also a growing interest in tourism and hospitality after the pandemic."A novelty for this year is also the interest in Media and Communication programmes, closely linked to the labour market and, therefore, to new fields of activity. For example, a university from Ireland that will be present in Bucharest is collaborating with Windmill Lane Studio, one of the most famous recording studios in the world, with collaborations with famous artists such as the Rolling Stones, Bruce Springsteen, Miley Cyrus, Ed Sheeran, U2 and many others," said Badescu.More and more universities are starting to develop new, niche programmes with great potential for the future, one example being Creative Business, where young people develop their management and business skills in the creative and artistic fields.According to her, other niche programmes that are starting to be highly sought after by young people and specialised companies are Creative Media & Game Technology, Cyber Security or Environmental Science. Interest in studying in the A.I. field is also understandable, both from young people and companies, with universities in the UK already offering scholarships for this programme.The World Education Fair (WEF) takes place in Bucharest on October 1, with two local editions in Cluj (September 29) and Constanta (September 30). The event will be attended by representatives of 53 foreign institutions from 12 countries: the Netherlands, Denmark, Switzerland, Germany, Spain, France, the UK, Ireland, Italy, Austria, Belgium and Romania.