International sculpture competition for statue of King Mihai I; monument to be located in Sinaia

The Association for the Royal Heritage Peles announces the official launch, on Sunday, of the international sculpture competition for the creation of the statue of King Mihai I, which will be located in Sinaia.

According to a press release sent on Friday to AGERPRES, the event, which will take place at 11.00 am, in King Mihai Square in Bucharest, will be attended by University Professor Marian Moiceanu, PhD, Rector of the "Ion Mincu" University of Architecture and Urbanism, Professor Florin Stanica, PhD, Vice-Rector of the University of Agricultural Sciences and Veterinary Medicine in Bucharest, Ion Tuca, Vice President - Executive Director of the Royal Heritage Peles, artist Valentin Tanase, the author of the bust from the King's Square, inaugurated in the presence of King Mihai, in 2012, members of His Majesty's House Association.

"On the date we commemorate, every year, the birthday of King Mihai, APPRP announces the beginning of the competition addressed to artists from Romania and abroad for the creation of the first statue dedicated to the King, in Sinaia. The bronze monument will represent King Mihai in the uniform of a Marshal of the Romanian Army (1945), in natural size," informs the said source.

The statue will be located in Sinaia and will be unveiled on October 25, 2021, on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the King's birth, based on the protocol signed between APPRP, the Sinaia City Hall and the Ministry of Culture.

The first monument dedicated to King Mihai I in this city that occupies a special place in his destiny, the statue of King Mihai is one of the first projects of the Association for the Royal Heritage Peles.

Established in 2019, the Association is meant to protect and revitalize the Royal Domain Peles and to promote its patrimony, at international level.