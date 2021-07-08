 
     
IntMin Bode: Preliminary report on Azomures blast to be made public today

Inquam Photos/ Octav Ganea
Lucian Bode

The Minister of Interior, Lucian Bode, on Thursday announced that a preliminary report will be made public during the day regarding the Azomures plant blast, and that in the following period a thematic control will be started at all industrial installations in the country presenting a certain risk.

Lucian Bode stated that the rescuers acted "impeccably" in the case of the Azomures explosion.

According to a press release of Azomures, Wednesday's explosion was generated by the crack of a portion under the weld of a pipe, which had the next technical inspection scheduled for 2022.

