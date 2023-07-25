Investments in real estate market, down by 43% in first half of the year

The volume of investments in the Real Estate market went down to 183.8 million euros after the first half of the year, 43% less than the same period last year, and 21% of the total volume of investments was directed to the retail sector, in increase by 7% compared to the same year, according to an analysis released by the CBRE real estate investment company.

Retail has attracted investments of 39 million euros and is in the top three in terms of investors' interest, along with the industrial sector (33%) and offices (29%), CBRE shows. At the same time, hotels remain in fourth place, with an investment share of 17%.

The total stock of modern retail spaces in Romania reached 4.15 million square meters. From this volume, the share of retail parks is constantly increasing, reaching a percentage of 39% of the total stock at the end of the first semester of 2023.

In the first half of the current year, eight small and medium-sized commercial projects were delivered, with a cumulative area of 69,300 square meters, of which only one was located in Bucharest. Another 235,000 square meters were under construction in the first semester and, according to estimates, will be delivered in the second part of the year. Of the total announced for the second half of the year, 63% is represented by retail park developments. From the location point of view, 99% of the total area will be inaugurated in regional cities, consolidating current trends.AGERPRES