Iohannis: I have voted for a modern, European, normal Romania

The National Liberal Party (PNL) candidate in the presidential elections, President Klaus Iohannis, has stated that he voted for a modern, European, normal Romania and called on the electors to turn out to vote.

"Today is a very, very important day. I personally have voted for a modern, European, normal Romania and I invite you all, dear Romanians, to turn out to vote. Today, it is an extremely important day, we vote for Romania's future, for the direction in which Romania should go further. Today is the day of the champions with the "VOTED" stamp in their hand. Dear Romanians, today, be all champions!," Iohannis stated after he cast his vote at the polling station set up at the "Jean Monnet" High School.He showed that he expected many Romanians to turn out to vote."I have the expectation for many Romanians to turn out to vote and, obviously, with some excitement, we are expecting the result this evening," Iohannis stated.Iohannis has also said that he doesn't believe there will be any incidents."From the pieces of information I have so far, everything is very well organised and I believe things will unfold normally. It's important for people to go and vote," the President concluded.Accompanying the head of state at the polling station were Prime Minister and PNL Chairman Ludovic Orban and several Liberals.