Iohannis: Renovation of Evangelical Church in Sibiu - impressive work by the active, lively local Saxon community

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
klaus iohannis

President Klaus Iohannis said today, after attending service at St. John's Evangelical Church in Sibiu, that the renovation of this church is an impressive work that proves that the local Saxon community is active and lively, noting also that the city looks increasingly better.

"This impressive, large-scale, absolutely remarkable renovation work shows that this Saxon community, which is numerically small, is active and alive; a very important point in my opinion is that it proves that here, in Sibiu, and in this community, great value is attached to the spiritual, cultural, and - last but not least - architectural heritage, and I am very happy to see that things are moving forward in Sibiu and the city is looking increasingly better," Iohannis said.

The head of the state mentioned that "the entire church now has a different, warmer atmosphere". "I found it even more welcoming, it's a very beautiful achievement," the President added.

President Klaus Iohannis and his wife Carmen attended on Sunday service of the Evangelical Church in Sibiu, which reopened today after renovation.

Built in the 14th century on the site of an old church from the 12th century, Sibiu's Evangelical Church is one of the most impressive Gothic buildings in Transylvania.

