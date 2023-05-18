Irina Bara, Andreea Prisacariu qualify for Bodrum ITF tournament quarterfinals.

Romanian tennis players Irina Bara and Andreea Prisacariu qualified Thursday for the quarterfinals of the ITF tournament in Bodrum (Turkey), with total prizes of USD 60,000, told Agerpres.

Bara (28, WTA's 233rd) defeated fifth seed, Spanish player Rosa Vicens Mas (22, WTA's 185th), 6-2, 6-0, after one hour and 16 minutes.

Her next opponent will be Latvian Daria Semenistaja (20 years old, WTA's 182nd), the fourth seeded.

Andreea Prisacariu (23 years old, WTA's 368th), who defeated in the first round the main seed, Hungarian Panna Udvardy (24 years old, WTA's 92nd), 6-7 (4/7), 6-3, 6-4, passed on Thursday ahead of Russian Diana Demidova (25 years old, WTA's 662nd) 4-6, 6-1, 7-6 (8/6).

Prisacariu will play in the quarterfinals against another Russian, Amina Anshba (23, WTA's 406th), whom she will meet for the first time.