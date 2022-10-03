ITU 2022/ Romania, confirmed for its eighth consecutive mandate in International Telecommunication Union Council

Romania was confirmed for its eighth consecutive mandate as a member of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) Council on behalf of Region C (Eastern Europe and Northern Asia), having received the most votes at the elections organized, on Monday, at the ITU Plenipotentiary Conference (PP-22), in Bucharest, told Agerpres.

For one of the five available seats in the ITU Council, Romania, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, the Russian Federation and Poland entered the race for a new four-year mandate.

Following the votes cast for the candidate states for a seat in the Council for Region C, the results were as follows: Romania garnered 160 votes, Azerbaijan (154 votes), Poland (138), Bulgaria (137), Czech Republic (134), the Russian Federation (73) and Belarus (44).

Romania, which has held this seat in the Council for 28 years, submitted its candidacy for the eighth consecutive term in the ITU Council, in April of this year.

Following the approval, at the Government meeting of April 3, 2019, of the Memorandum with the title "Approval of the submission of Romania's candidacy for the organization of PP-22", our country officially presented its candidacy at the works of the ITU Council in Geneva, from June 10 to 20 2019, with the unanimous agreement of the 48 member states represented in the Council.