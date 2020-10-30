Iulia Matei - Juan Gonzalez-Barba consultations on topic of cooperation between Romania and the Kingdom of Spain

State Secretary Iulia Matei had, on Thursday, a round of consultations with the State Secretary for the European Union with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Spain, Juan Gonzalez-Barba, approaching on the occasion topics relating to the management of the COVID-19 pandemic and the perspective of organizing, depending on the epidemiological situation, of the first joint sitting of Government.

According to a release of the MAE sent to AGERPRES, the two officials emphasized the excellent level of cooperation, in all aspects, between Romania and the Kingdom of Spain, stressing the interest for organizing, especially in the context of celebrating in 2021 of 140 years of diplomatic relations and depending on the developments of the epidemiological situation, of the first joint sitting of Government, which would mark the full operationalization of the strategic partnership relation existing between the two states.

State Secretary Iulia Matei appreciated the way in which the Spanish authorities facilitated the integration of the Romanian community in Spain and the constructive dialogue with the Spanish side regarding the situation of Romanian citizens that live, work or are traveling in Spain, including the context of the management of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Romanian official pleaded for the continuation of discussions with the Spanish authorities to find a legal solution so that Romanian citizens in Spain may hold double Romanian-Spanish citizenship if they so desire.

The two dignitaries said that the European Union must come out reinforced following the COVID-19 pandemic, showing the importance of unity, cohesion and solidarity between member-states and approached a series of aspects regarding the functioning and consolidation of the internal market.

The Romanian State Secretary reaffirmed the importance of a favorable decision in regards to Romania's accession to the Schengen Area in the shortest time, MAE also shows. At the same time, Matei reaffirmed support for the annual mechanism regarding the rule of law, showing that it should be applied to all EU member-states, on the basis of the principles of objectiveness, non-discrimination and equality of treatment between member-states.