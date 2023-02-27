Joint meeting of Parliament to mark one year since outbreak of war in Ukraine

The Chamber of Deputies and the Senate will meet in joint session on Monday to mark one year since the start of the Russian Federation's military aggression against Ukraine, told Agerpres.

The joint meeting is scheduled to start at 5.00 pm.

The decision was taken on Saturday at a joint meeting of the standing bureaus of the two chambers.

On February 20, the vice-president of the Chamber of Deputies, USR (Save Romania Union) deputy Dan Barna, announced that he requested the presidents of the two Chambers to adopt a declaration in the plenary of Parliament to show the clear support for Ukraine, noting that it is necessary for Romania to have a firmer voice when it comes to what happens at the eastern border of our country.

"It's been a year since Russia attacked an independent state, since the war in Ukraine began and, in this context, I have submitted to the presidents of the two Chambers and the standing bureaus a proposal for a declaration by the Romanian Parliament to express once again very clearly and explicitly Romania's solidarity and support towards Ukraine and towards the despair of a people who, for a year now, have been chased away, killed, their children kidnapped, their civil infrastructure destroyed. I hope that this declaration becomes a reality," said Barna.