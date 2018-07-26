JusMin announces new selection for nomination of DNA head, on August 6

The Ministry of Justice announced on Friday the beginning of a new selection procedure for the proposal of a new head of the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA), August 6 through September 6.

Previously on Friday, the said ministry had announced having rejected all four bids for the position of chief prosecutor of the National Anti-Corruption Directorate, and having decided to restart the selection procedure."During the selection process, it was found that none of the candidates fulfilled the requirements for appointment as chief prosecutor of the National Anti-Corruption Directorate. During the presentation of the managerial programme or the interview no candidate submitted sufficient elements of a plan based on an analysis of the current situation that would then allow an objective and transparent process of assessing managerial performance," the Ministry of Justice explained in a press statement.The four candidates - Florentina Mirica - chief prosecutor of DNA Anti-Corruption Department; Cristian Lazar - deputy chief prosecutor at the Criminal Investigation Section of the Attorney General's Office; Marius Iacob - deputy DNA chief prosecutor; and Elena Grecu, chief prosecutor with the DNA central offices were interviewed on Thursday at the Ministry of Justice.In the interview, each candidate was given approximately one and a half hour - thirty minutes to present a management project and one hour to answer questions.The office of DNA chief prosecutor became vacant after Laura Codruta Kovesi was removed from office under a decree issued on July 9 by President Klaus Iohannis in implementing a Constitutional Court ruling.