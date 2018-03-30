JusMin Toader, about declassification of SRI-PG Protocol: The truth must come out

Minister of Justice Tudorel Toader on Friday stated that he appreciates the declassification of the Protocol existing between the Romanian Intelligence Service (SRI) and the General Prosecutor's Office, specifying that "the truth must come out."

"We appreciate the declassification of the Protocol between the SRI and the General Prosecutor's Office - the truth must come out! We appreciate the continuation of the declassification process," Tudorel Toader wrote on his Facebook page.The Romanian Intelligence Service on Friday published on its Website the Protocol of collaboration existing between the Prosecutor's Office attached to the High Court of Cassation and Justice concerning these two institution's responsibilities in the national security field.The document was concluded on February 4 2009 and signed by Tiberiu Nitu, first deputy to the General Prosecutor back then, and Florian Coldea, first deputy to the SRI head. The Protocol was approved by the chiefs of the two institutions at that time - Laura Codruta Kovesi and George Maior.It was concluded based on the Constitution, the Criminal Procedure Code, emergency ordinances and government decisions, and also CSAT (Supreme Council for Country's Defence) decisions, according to the declassified SRI document.

