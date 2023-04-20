LabMin Budai: I don't think it is appropriate to ban cumulation of salary and pension

Minister of Labour and Social Solidarity Marius Budai said on Thursday in Ploiesti, in reference to the amassing of salary and pension, that the discussion should not be generalized, but should be carried out "in relation to each position", pointing out however that he does not think it is appropriate to prohibit their cumulation.

"I don't think it is appropriate to ban the cumulation of salary and pension for those who have reached the standard retirement age (...). Both the Pension Law and the Constitution say that once we have reached the standard retirement age in the public system and with at least 35 years of service, which is full service, we are entitled to a pension, it is a constitutional right. The Constitution also says that we have the right to work, it does not say that only in the public sector or only in the private sector," Budai told a press conference.

The minister explained that the discussion should not be a general one.

"If we are talking about those retirements at 47, 48, 50 years old, we have to have a debate there to see if they want to continue in this position, to be able to find an additional bonus (...) You have seen here the military career - I don't think we can imagine that someone, at 60 years old, is going to stand on the border with a gun in his hand to defend us and we have to be very careful when we make these statements, not to become populist and I don't want to speak so as to necessarily be likeable, I want to present the reality. Then there is a discussion and we have to have it, but in relation to each position. We should not generalize and I say this from experience," added Marius Budai.AGERPRES