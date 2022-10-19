LabMin Budai:Over 4,600 Ukrainians have been employed in Romania since the beginning of the war

The number of Ukrainian citizens who fled the war and got a job in Romanian companies reached over 4,600 on Wednesday, Minister of Labor and Social Protection Marius Budai told AGERPRES.

According to him, in the last 24 hours, a number of 49 Ukrainian citizens have been hired in Romania, told Agerpres.

"This morning [Wednesday morning] 6,231 active contracts of Ukrainian citizens are registered, of which 4,636 are contracts having been in place at the time of the conflict. So, the number of contracts that have 24 February 2022 as the starting date or more recently increased by 49 compared to yesterday [Tuesday]," Minister Marius Budai stated.

The data presented by the Labour Minister showed that over 1,200 people are employed in the Romanian manufacturing industry, while over 800 people work for construction companies.

Most of the refugees, over 1,500 people have found a job in Bucharest.