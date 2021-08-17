Labor Code is limited regarding forms to increase labor flexibility (employers' association)

The Labor Code is limited in what regards the forms to increase labor flexibility, namely the formulas by which labor could be delivered, claim the representatives of Concordia, emphasizing that the new forms of organization of labor must be found in a legal framework adapted to the new realities.

According to a release sent to AGERPRES, the implementation of long-term remote work will bring important changes, and legislation mustn't remain behind.

"The Labor Code is limited in what regards ways to increase labor flexibility, namely the formulas by which labor could be delivered. The new ways to organize labor must be found in a legal framework adapted to the new realities, which make possible individual labor schedules, but also by reporting to the work-private life balance," claim the employers' confederation representatives, Agerpres informs.

According to Concordia, other subjects that will appear once remote working becomes generalized are the right to disconnect and taxation depending on the degree to which workers choose to work from another country.

Concordia representatives claim that the pandemic accelerated the transition to remote work, but also show what the challenges they must respond to in the future are from their position as employers and responsible social partners, together with unions and the Government: digital competencies, flexibilization and adaptation of legal framework, work-private life balance.

According to the quoted source, the percentage of those working remotely in Romania has exceeded 20 pct in 2020, while the hybrid format was adopted by less than 10 pct of employees, according to Concordia estimates.

"Remote work implies the existence of digital infrastructure at the level of companies and public institutions, as well as competencies necessary among employees. A low degree of this, on all levels, as is the case in Romania, limits de facto the expansion of remote working," the release also says.

According to the DESI index, Romania is the third least digitized EU member-state, the difference to last place being made by connectivity (easy access to internet).

The Concordia Employers' Association represents 15 of the most important sectors of the national economy and is a social dialogue partner, representative at the national level, with a total of 350,000 employees in over 1,800 large and small companies, with foreign and local capital.