Labour minister signs EU's roadmap for social economy

Minister of Labour and Social Solidarity Simona Bucura Oprescu signed the European Union's roadmap for social economy in Liege, the ministry said on Tuesday.

According to a post on the Facebook page of the Ministry of Labour and Social Solidarity, the document reinforces the role of member states to develop enterprises that are not only profitable but also inclusive and sustainable.

"Rising poverty is a huge risk for the European Union. And social economy can be one of the most important tools at our disposal. That is why we must support the integration of vulnerable people. Also today, in Bucharest, the Ministry of Labour and Social Solidarity submitted a project under the 'Education and Training' programme worth 4 million euros for the development of social economy," said Minister of Labour and Social Solidarity Simona Bucura-Oprescu, at the opening of the conference in Liege.

Social economy represents activities organised independently of the public sector, whose purpose is to serve the general interest or the interests of a community, and is based on private and voluntary initiative, with a high degree of autonomy and responsibility, as well as limited distribution of profits to the associates.

"Romania has a long tradition in social economy, from the development of handicraft products in cooperative associations to enterprises specifically dedicated to people with disabilities. The new concept emphasises digitisation as a means of promoting social economy," the post says.