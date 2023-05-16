Leonardo da Vinci's machines, Roman Empire's fighting technique unique exhibition at UMFST Targu Mures.

The George Emil Palade University of Medicine, Pharmacy, Sciences and Technology of Targu Mures, under the patronage of the Italian Institute of Culture Bucharest and the Leonardo da Vinci Museum of Italy, inaugurates,on Friday, in central Targu Mures, a unique exhibition that presents Leonardo da Vinci's machines and the fighting technique of the Roman Empire, from 19 May to 15 June, told Agerpres.

"Visitors will be able to admire technical inventions, but also art, paintings and frescoes - reproductions, belonging to the Renaissance genius, Leonardo da Vinci, in the interactive exhibition 'Leonardo da Vinci's Machines', structured in four categories: machines for flying, hydraulic machines, machines and concepts for civil constructions, military machines, along with the 44 exhibits from the 'Roman Empire - Technology of the Victors' exhibition, innovative machines, impressive armor worn by soldiers and famous gladiators from Ancient Rome," on Tuesday announced UMFST Targu Mures, in a press release.

According to the source, the cultural-educational exhibition Leonardo da Vinci's Machines is composed of faithful replicas of the models designed by the master, based on his original sketches and made by skilled Italian craftsmen, many of the models being interactive.

"The materials chosen for the reconstruction of the machines are similar to those that would have been used in the Renaissance period. Guided tours will offer visitors the opportunity to interact with 14 of the more than 40 exhibits that amaze with the ingenuity of the mechanisms used even today," the UMFST said.

The exhibition "Roman Empire - Technology of the Victors" will be able to be admired in parallel with the one about Leonardo da Vinci's machines in the same exhibition space, set up in the multipurpose Hall of UMFST Targu Mures.

"The exhibition dedicated not only to history fans, but to all those fascinated by the secrets of the most powerful empire in the history of mankind, offers the general public the opportunity to admire innovative machines used in battle, military technique and civil technologies, impressive armor worn by soldiers and celebrities gladiators, reconstructed by the artisans and specialists from the Leonardo da Vinci Museum in Florence, Italy. The exhibition also includes a series of clothing items, uniforms worn by soldiers, inner tunic and outer silk tunic, as well as clothing items that are indispensable in a woman's wardrobe The concept of the Roman arch, whose technique was the basis of the construction and progress of the empire, aqueducts, bridges, viaducts, as well as other elements built for efficiency in battle, the Roman battering-ram, the assault tower, the defense tower, the catapult will delight visitors," the press release adds.