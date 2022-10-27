Lorry drivers queuing over 5km to get through Nadlac II checkpoint

Lorry drivers have to wait for several hours to leave Romania via the Nadlac II Border Crossing Point (PTF) today, because Hungary does not have enough border check staff, with the queue of motor vehicles stretching over 5 kilometres, told Agerpres.

According to the "Online traffic" application on the website of the Romanian Border Police, only three check ways are open for heavy traffic at Nadlac II on the way out of Romania. "Heavy traffic - large number of lorries at the border checks on the way out of Romania. Check staff shortage on the Hungarian border."

According to the application, it takes about 210 minutes to complete the border checks.

At Nadlac I (DN 7), the wait is 90 minutes, and at Varand also 90 minutes.

Nadlac II is also the most congested check point for heavy traffic on the way from Hungary into Romania, where the wait can be up to 70 minutes, and staff shortage is again mentioned for the situation.