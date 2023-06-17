 
     
Magnitude 4.3 earthquake jolts Buzau County

An earthquake initially rated at 4.1, but then upgraded to 4.3 on the Richter scale occurred on Saturday in the south-eastern Buzau County, at 13:13 hrs local time, the National Earth Physics Research and Development Institute (INCDFP) announced.

The earthquake was 140 km deep. The following cities are closest to the epicenter: Sfantu-Gheorghe (57 km), Focsani (59 km), Buzau (60 km), Brasov (64 km), Ploiesti (80 km).

On June 7, a 5.2-magnitude quake with 13 aftershocks jolted the region of Banat - Arad County, at a depth of 5.6 km.

The strongest tremor in Romania this year had a 5.7 magnitude and occurred on February 14, 2023 in Gorj County, at a depth of 6.3 kilometers. AGERPRES

