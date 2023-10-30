Majority of adult citizens in Romania have insufficient knowledge in financial field

The majority of adult citizens in Romania have insufficient knowledge in the financial field, but for the most efficient functioning of the economic mechanisms, every active person should have minimal economic-financial information, which will allow him to manage his money and associated risks in responsibly, declared, on Monday, the governor of the National Bank of Romania (BNR), Mugur Isarescu, declared during a conference, on Monday.

"The generic of today's conference speaks for itself: "A critical perspective on the role of education in financial inclusion and resilience in Romania". Practically, we are hosting a debate in line with our concerns, of the National Bank. There are ongoing concerns dedicated to this topic: financial education This time, the starting point is a series of recent studies on the level of financial education of adults in Romania," said Mugur Isarescu.

Regarding the role of financial education from the BNR's perspective, Mugur Isarescu emphasized the need to understand some important economic concepts for every active citizen, such as the inflation mechanism or the process of interest formation, which are an intrinsic goal of financial education.

He recalled that the National Bank has been dealing with financial education since 1991, with the promulgation of the first banking laws, long before it was a topic of interest for both the authorities and the public.

The Governor of the BNR also referred to the "educational-public resources" of the BNR, which can be found on the official website, official releases, reports, summaries, statistical indicators, bulletins, information packages, but also animation films, application for devices mobile, a financial education game and a virtual library platform for students and teachers.

"On all these channels, the message of the National Bank of Romania reached approximately, according to our data, 500,000 participants. They were later, with us, in the programs carried out and continued the effort of financial education. "Train The Trainers "as usual, we educated the future educators. Is this enough? And it is not a rhetorical question. From the sociological approaches it follows that it is not enough. This is also an additional reason for hosting today's event," said the governor of the National Bank of Romania.

AGERPRES