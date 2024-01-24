Subscription modal logo Premium

Marius Copil qualifies for the round of 16 of the Ottignies-Louvain-La-Neuve challenger tournament in Belgium

Marius Copil

The Romanian tennis player Marius Copil qualified, on Wednesday, for the round of 16 of the 148,625 USD challenger tournament of Ottignies-Louvain-La-Neuve, in Belgium, after defeating the South African Lloyd Harris by 7 -6 (7/4), 6-7 (7/9), 6-0.

Marius Copil (33 years old, 294 ATP), coming from the qualifications, won after two and a half hours against a younger and better ranked opponent (26 years old, 167 ATP).

Copil secured a 2,420 euros cheque and 13 ATP points, and in the second round he will face the winner between the Serbian Hamad Medjedovic (third favorite) and the Belgian Alexander Blockx.

