May 17 in history

dhakatribune.com
today in history, istorie stiri ziar

1848 - The Diet (Transylvania's pre-parliamentary political and constitutional body) in Cluj, where the Romanian majority was not represented, votes the union of Transylvania and Hungary (17 May - 27 June)

1886 - Birth of poet Emil Isac, corresponding member of the Romanian Academy (d. 25 March 1954)

1901 - Birth of sculptor Romul Ladea (d. 28 August 1970)

1906 - Death of botanist Florian Porcius, member of the Romanian Academy (17/30) (b. 16/28 August 1816)

1908 - Birth of composer and musicologist Sigismund Toduta, corresponding member of the Romanian Academy (d. 3 July 1991)

1930 - Adoption of law for the reorganisation of the Rural House

1932 - Law on establishing organisation of Physical Education Higher Institute of Romania

1935 - Birth of film critic, journalist Calin (Nicolae) Caliman (d. 24 April 2018)

1936 - Inauguration of Romanian Village Museum in Bucharest

1949 - Birth of actor, director Gelu Colceag

1952 - Death of zoologist, prose writer Paul Bujor, honorary member of the Romanian Academy (b. 20 July / 1 August 1862)

1957 - The cartoon 'Short history' by Ion Popescu-Gopo wins the 'Palme d' Or' for short film at the Cannes Film Festival (France)

1968 - Death of prose writer and translator Oscar Lemnaru (Oscar Holtzman) (b. 1 February 1907)

1994 - Law on the ratification of the Convention for the Protection of Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms is promulgated by Decree No 74 of 17 May 1994)

2000 - Death of Nestor Vornicescu, literary historian, prose writer, Archbishop of Krakow and Metropolitan of Oltenia, honorary member of the Romanian Academy (b. 1 October 1927)

2007 - Acting President Nicolae Vacaroiu signs Decree for the promulgation of Law on establishment and functioning of National Integrity Agency

2014 - Romania women gymnastics team wins Europe champions title in Sofia.AGERPRES

