Meeting on the National Recovery and Resilience Plan at Cotroceni Palace

President Klaus Iohannis on Monday will have a working meeting at the Cotroceni Palace to discuss the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) with Prime Minister Florin Citu, President of the Deputies Chamber Ludovic Orban, Deputy PMs Dan Barna and Kelemen Hunor and the Minister of Investments and European Funds, Cristian Ghinea, informs the Presidential Administration, reports agerpres.

Last week, the head of state announced that he convoked this meeting with the government leadership working on the PNRR to see how to improve the plan to be accepted by the European Commission.