Ministerial emergency management committee convenes as bad weather, flood warnings issued

Minister of the Environment, Waters and Forestry Mircea Fechet on Wednesday morning convened the Ministerial Emergency Management Committee (CMSU), as a result of code yellow, code orange and code red weather warnings issued by the National Weather Administration (ANM), and flood warnings issued by the National Institute of Hydrology and Water Management (INHGA), told Agerpres.

"I decided to convene this emergency management committee as this is an emergency in meteorological terms and I wanted to make sure that we make the best decisions. The code orange of weather instability covers almost the whole country and we are expecting special phenomena, especially thunderstorms, as it has happened in Oradea, in Oltenia, Muntenia, and western Dobrogea. In Transylvania and most of Moldova there will be precipitation of 50/60 litres per square metre. For the rest of the country, it is code yellow for unstable weather, with wind speeds of 55-70 km/hour up to over 80 km/hour, and in the area of the counties under code orange, the wind will blow at speeds of 70-90-100 km/hour. Tomorrow, in the south and southeast parts of Romania there will also be unstable weather at lower elevations, wind gusts of 50-60 km/h, storms and water accumulations of 20-25 l per square metre. Today, the warnings are also important for the heat wave; the code red, code orange and code yellow remain in force for the south and southeast part of the country. Yesterday, there was 42 degrees Celsius in Zimnicea and 41 degrees Celsius recorded by many stations in the south, including Bucharest City. A nowcasting code red warning has already been issued for Sibiu County. At the same time, we recommend the population to follow the instructions and avoid activities in the area of the watercourses under flood warnings," said Fechet.

Meteorologists issued a series of code Yellow and code orange warnings of heightened atmospheric instability, which will manifest itself in most parts of the country through wind intensification (gusts of 55 - 70 km/h, isolated over 80 km/h), gales, frequent thunderstorms, hail and torrential showers. Water should accumulate on the ground to the tune of 20 - 25 l/sq.m. up to 30...40 l/sq.m.

Throughout today, a code read of extreme high temperatures and particularly high thermal discomfort is in force in areas of the counties of Teleorman, Giurgiu, Ilfov, Calarasi, Ialomita, Braila, Galati, the west of Constanta County and Bucharest City. In the counties of Teleorman, Giurgiu, Ilfov, Calarasi, Ialomita, Braila, Galati, the west of Constanta County and in Bucharest City, extreme high temperatures of 40-41 degrees Celsius will be recorded, and thermal discomfort will be especially high.

In addition, a code orange flood warning covering rivers in the Olt hydrographic basin, in the counties of Brasov, Harghita, Sibiu, Valcea and Arges, is in force from Wednesday 14:00hrs until Thursday morning, at 07:00hrs.

At the same time, a code yellow is in force July 26, 12:00hrs to July 27, 12:00hrs covering rivers in the counties of Maramures, Satu Mare, Bistrita-Nasaud, Bihor, Cluj, Harghita, Alba, Mures, Brasov, Sibiu, Hunedoara, Arad, Gorj, Caras-Severin, Mehedinti, Covasna, Valcea, Arges, Dolj, Olt, Dambovita, Prahova, Ilfov, Ialomita, Buzau, Suceava , Neamt, Bacau, Vrancea, Iasi, Galati, Botosani, Constanta and Tulcea.