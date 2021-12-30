Ministry of Labor: Government approves full transposition of two European directives into national law

The Government approved on Thursday two normative acts that fully transpose into national legislation two European directives, one necessary for updating the list of medicines and medical equipment on board the ships sailing under the Romanian flag, and the second on the continuous improvement of the protection of workers at workplace, according to a release sent by the Ministry of Labor and Social Solidarity.

Thus, for the full transposition of Directive (EU) 2019/1834, the Government amended Government Decision no. 1007 / 2006, in order to introduce new medicines and medical equipment on the list of those currently provided for the supply and medical endowment of each ship flying the Romanian flag, but also for the elimination of those that are no longer current, Agerpres.ro informs.

At the same time, the second Government Decision approved by the Executive modifies and completes Government Decision no. 1048/2006 on the minimum safety and health requirements for the use by workers of personal protective equipment at workplace, in order to transpose the Directive (EU) 2019/1832.

The amendments to Government Decision no. 1048/2006 concern purely technical adaptations, in order to protect workers, as a policy of continuous improvement of working conditions, assumed by Romania as an EU member state, the Ministry of Labor and Social Solidarity release mentions.