NATO exercise for enhanced Vigilance Activities in Romanian air space

Over 20 aircraft from seven NATO member states, as well as air surveillance and defence, with terrestrial base, are taking part in Romania's air space on Thursday, in an enhanced Vigilance Activities - eVA) exercise, led by NATO AIRCOM of Germany.

During the exercise, organized in accordance with legislation and current international standards, aircraft, air refill and early warning, directed by controllers from the Joint Terminal Attack Controllers - JTAC), will simulate removing potential enemy aircraft from combat, according to a press release sent by the Ministry of National Defence (MApN).

The purpose of the exercise is to demonstrate NATO's ability to plan, coordinate and execute complex, multinational mission for securing Alliance airspace in the event of any type of threat or attack upon the allied territory.

During the exercise, Romanian and allied aircraft will fly at low-altitude between 13:00 and 14:00 around the areas of Mihail Kogalniceanu and Capu Midia from the southeastern County of Constanta.

As a response to Russia's aggression against Ukraine, NATO has significantly increased its defence and deterrence capacity, including by strengthening the presence on the Eastern flank, by deploying forces and additional allied means in all areas (ground, air, sea) in order to ensure the defence of the Alliance's territory against any type of threats.AGERPRES