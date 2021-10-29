Nearly 1,000 Romanian, foreign servicemen, at Special Operations Forces 'Junction Strike 21' Exercise

Over 800 Romanian servicemen, with approximately 100 vehicles, vessels and aircraft, together with 150 foreign servicemen from allied or partner countries (Georgia, Greece, United Kingdom, Republic of Moldova, Poland, Portugal, and USA) will train, in the November 1 - 12 period, in training facilities of the Romanian Army, where the Special Operations Forces "Junction Strike 21" Exercise (JUST 21) is taking place, informs a release of the Ministry of Defense (MApN) sent on Friday to AGERPRES.

The servicemen will train both in Army facilities, as well as in the areas around the towns of Reghin, Bradet, Miercurea Ciuc, Mihail Kogalniceanu and Sangiorgiu de Mures, on the basis of a fictional scenario, associated with hybrid warfare, within an operation and tactical structure, in multinational and interinstitutional format.

The main objective of JUST 21 is the certification of two NATO capability targets - a Maritime Force Group for Special Operations and the Special Operations Command Component - but will allow, also, the testing of the level of preparation achieved by the leadership staff and the execution staff in special operations forces' structures subordinated to the Special Operations Forces' Command of the Romanian Army.The exercise also has as an objective to develop inter-operability among participating structures, through planning and execution of missions and specific joint operations for special operations forces, harmonizing work procedures in the multinational environment, all of this having as an outcome the promotion of regional security, especially in the Black Sea area.