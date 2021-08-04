 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Net assets of investment funds up 2.4pct in June, to 22.45 billion lei

adevarul
FSDI Fondul Suveran de Investiții

Net assets of open local investment funds reached approximately 22.25 billion lei in June, rising 2.4pct compared to the previous month, according to a report of the Financial Supervision Authority (ASF).

At the end of June 2021, net assets related to all categories of open investment funds increased from the previous month, according to the data published by the Association of Fund Managers (AAF), cited in the report.

In June 2021, Open Bond Funds and Fixed Income Securities have the highest share in total net assets related to open-end investment funds (about 66pct), and the category "other funds" holds a market share of about 19pct.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.