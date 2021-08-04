Net assets of investment funds up 2.4pct in June, to 22.45 billion lei

Net assets of open local investment funds reached approximately 22.25 billion lei in June, rising 2.4pct compared to the previous month, according to a report of the Financial Supervision Authority (ASF).

At the end of June 2021, net assets related to all categories of open investment funds increased from the previous month, according to the data published by the Association of Fund Managers (AAF), cited in the report.

In June 2021, Open Bond Funds and Fixed Income Securities have the highest share in total net assets related to open-end investment funds (about 66pct), and the category "other funds" holds a market share of about 19pct.