Net average nominal salary earning, up 1.4% in Sept, to 3,321 lei

The net average nominal salary earning stood, in September, at 3,321 lei, increasing compared to the previous month by 46 lei (+1.4%), and the gross average nominal earning was 5,414 lei, higher by 77 lei (+1.4%), show the data published on Tuesday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS), according to AGERPRES.

The highest values of the average net nominal earning were registered in the field of products obtained from crude oil processing (7,879 lei), and the lowest in hotels and restaurants (1,753 lei).

According to the INS, compared to September of the previous year, the net average nominal salary earning increased by 7.8%.

The real salary earning index was 105.2% for September 2020 compared to the same period of the previous year and 101.5% compared to August 2020. Compared to October 1990, the real salary earning index was 223.8%, by 3.4 percentage points higher than the one registered in August 2020.