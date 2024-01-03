New car registrations in Romania increase almost 10pct in 2023

The number of new car registrations in Romania increased 9.63% in 2023 compared to the previous year, to 141,788 units, according to data the Automobile Manufacturers' Association of Romania (ACAROM) released on Wednesday.

In regards with second-hand cars registered for the first time in Romania, their volume reached 17,830 units in December 2023, down 20.45% compared to the same month in 2022.

Over the whole year 2023, registrations of cars rolled for the first time in Romania reached 316,695 units, a number close to that recorded in the previous year, when 316,332 units were registered.

In the new car segment, registrations decreased 25.63% in December 2023 vs. December 2022, with a volume of 9,250 units, but increased 9.3% to 141,788 units, compared to 129,328 units in 2022.According to the source, the car make ranking for new cars registered in 2023 was led by Dacia with 45,280 units, followed by Renault - with 10,562 units, Toyota (10,529), Skoda (10,376), Volkswagen (9,758), Hyundai (8,840), Ford (6,585), Mercedes (4,690), BMW (4,608) and Suzuki (4,571).ACAROM is an associate member of the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association - ACEA.