No-confidence motion: 'Anghel Saligny' national investment plan is nothing but a party piggy bank

The no-confidence motion initiated by USR PLUS and AUR against the Citu Government was submitted this evening to the Parliament. Titled "The dismissal of the Citu Government, the only chance for Romania to live!," the document emphasizes that Romania is currently led by a government that "no longer has political legitimacy because it doesn't have the support of a parliamentary majority."

"Romania is currently led by a government that no longer has political legitimacy because it lacks the support of a parliamentary majority. Yet the biggest shortcoming of the government headed by Florin Citu is the lack of moral legitimacy. A person who has seriously brushed with the law in the past and who bends the law now does not present the minimum necessary guarantees to lead the executive power in Romania," the motion states.

According to the document, in recent months Florin Citu has shown that he is "incapable of leading a coalition government, that he is incapable of getting out of the logic of narrow party thinking. This man and all those supporting him seem determined to sacrifice the general interest, the welfare of this country's citizens, only to win their party's internal competition."

The signatories of the motion also argue that Prime Minister Florin Citu and his supporters have shown an entire country that "group or party interests are above the interests of the country."

"In order to garner the necessary support for his election as PNL Chairman, Florin Citu has devised and implemented a plan to finance Liberal mayors with money from the national budget. Without establishing clear criteria for the projects' selection, monitoring and auditing, the 'Anghel Saligny' national investment plan is nothing more than a party piggy bank. In order to have this scheme for influencing the vote at the PNL Convention implemented, Florin Citu dismissed the Justice Minister and immediately appointed an interim ready to execute his orders. The legal and administrative procedures that had to be followed, as due in a rule of law state, were hindering him. Does Romania need investments? Definitely yes. But any local community must have access to a national plan, regardless of the mayor's political color. We need to get out of the logic of kinship relationships and cronyism of the local barons in order to build a society and a country where every citizen finds themselves and where access to public investment sources is based on merit and competence, not on the mayor's party membership card," the motion signatories wrote.