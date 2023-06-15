 
     
Non-affiliated Orban: There is no way the Right Force lawmakers vote on the investiture of this gov't

Non-affiliated Orban: There is no way the Right Force lawmakers vote on the investiture of this gov't.

Leader of the non-affiliated lawmakers in the Chamber of Deputies Ludovic Orban told a joint parliamentary session on Thursday for an investiture vote on the incoming government picked by Prime Minister-designate Marcel Ciolacu that the Right Force lawmakers will not vote for the new executive, told Agerpres.

He said that there is no way to vote for the national leader of PSD, which is the party "that kept Romania stagnate, that keeps half of the Romanians in poverty and that mocked the Romanian citizens and the chance of every Romanian to a decent life."

"There is no way to vote for the government led by Ciolacu, because this government agenda is nothing but blah, blah, blah. (...) 90% of what the Ciuca Government did has nothing to do with the government agenda," added Orban.

