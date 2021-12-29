 
     
Number of beneficiaries for child raising allowance goes up by 0.42% in November 2021

bebelus

The number of people that benefited from child raising allowances in November 2021 was 174,636, with an increase of 0.42% as opposed to October, when 172,907 people received this type of social assistance, agerpres reports.

During November, 12,966 beneficiaries were suspended from payment, fewer by 1.3% than the previous month (13.136), according to the centralized data from the National Agency for Payments and Social Inspection (ANPIS).

Child raising allowance paid in November 2021 summed up 427.223 million RON, higher than October, when allowances summed up 421,628 million RON. The average paid sum was 2,460.46 RON, going up from October (2,438.47 RON).
(1 euro = 4.94 RON)

Parents who, two years prior to the birth of their child, had income for 12 months that were subjected to the income tax according to the Fiscal Code, benefit from leave and child raising allowance, until the children reach the age of 2, namely 3 years for children with disabilities. The given allowance is 85% of the average of monthly net income, no less than 2.5 RSI (Reference Social Indicator - 1.250 RON), and no more than 8,500 RON.

