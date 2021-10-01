Number of tourist arrivals, overnight stays in accommodation units in Romania almost doubled in 8 months

The number of tourist arrivals in accommodation units in Romania increased by 47.7% in the first eight months of the year, compared to the same period in 2020, while the number of overnight stays increased by 45 %, show the data the National Institute of Statistics (INS) published on Friday, agerpres reports.

According to the INS, in the first eight months of the year, the arrivals registered in the tourist reception structures amounted to 6.437 million people, and the overnight stays registered in the tourist reception structures stood at 14.733 million.

The arrivals of foreign visitors in Romania, registered at the border checkpoints, amounted, in the first eight months of this year, to 4.375 million, increasing by 18% compared to the same period of the previous year. The means of road and air transport were the most used for the arrivals of foreign visitors in Romania, representing 81.7% by road, respectively 14.2% by air, out of the total number of arrivals.In the first eight months of 2021, the departures of Romanian visitors abroad, registered at the border checkpoints, represented 7.540 million, increasing by 8.1% compared to January 1 - August 31, 2020, and the means of road and air transport have were the most used for departures abroad (70.2% by road and 29.2% by air).Compared to August 2020, in the same month of this year, tourist arrivals in accommodation units in Romania increased by almost a third (32.9%), while the number of overnight stays increased by 30.3%.Thus, the arrivals registered in the tourist reception structures amounted to about 1.73 million people, in the reference interval, and the overnight stays reached 4.491 million.At the level of August, the arrivals of foreign visitors in Romania, registered at the border checkpoints, were 1.054 million people, increasing by 115.1% compared to the same period in 2020. Road and air transport were the most used for arrivals from abroad, representing 78.8%, respectively 17.3% of the total number of arrivals.On the other hand, the departures of Romanian visitors abroad, registered at the border checkpoints, were 1.688 million people, increasing by 71.9% compared to the reference interval. At the same time, the means of road and air transport were the most used for departures abroad (62.0%, respectively 37.5% of the total number of departures).