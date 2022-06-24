Occupancy rate at 80-plus pct for just 16 pct of Romanain hotels (survey)

Just 16 percent of hotel owners report having an occupancy rate higher than 80 percent, which indicates that there is a variety of accommodation options to choose from for travelers in Romania, found a survey by online booking platform Travelminit.ro.

Despite the rate increase rise announced for this season, tourists are travel-eager and keen to enjoy a summer sojourn. According to the Travelminit.ro survey, 48.3 percent of the responders have already booked accommodation for this summer, while 51.7 percent prefer to wait and see what's on offer.Cash loading of the 2022 holiday vouchers has recently started, an action expected to considerably impact the tourism market, but also guests who will be able to enjoy holidays at affordable rates thanks to this state-supported financial incentive.The summer season occupancy rate is below 30 percent for 42.2 percent of hotel owners, 27.3 percent of the owners of travel accommodation facilities have reached an occupancy rate of 50 percent, 14.4 percent report an occupancy rate of 80 percent, while 16 percent are at 80-plus percent, the ideal place to be.Survey data collecting took place between June 2-6, 2022. AGERPRES