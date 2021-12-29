OMV Petrom employees to picket Petrom City headquarters in Bucharest, countrywide

Hundreds of employees of OMV Petrom, members of the Petrom National Union, are continuing protests that started on December 22, 2021 and will picket again on Wednesday, December 29, between 10:00 - 12:00, the main headquarters of Petrom City in Bucharest and the headquarters of the OMV Petrom assets' countrywide, according to a press release sent to AGERPRES.

"All our members are acting in good-faith, working with dedication so that the company runs well. Whether there was work from home, or new tasks were taken on, or thousands of hours of unpaid overtime, we all supported through special efforts, during this period of good results, which were confirmed by the company's official reports. We are not asking for anything out of the ordinary! A favorable result for the employees, means respect for their work and purchase power protection. That means higher wages that will not be left behind from the work we are putting in and towards the cost of living that keeps rising. That means a new Collective Work Contract," Elena Tanase, member of the College Directorate of the Petrom National Union, said.According to the source, the claims are about respect towards work and the shown dedication, which led to company's profits to double in the first 9 months, according to the public reports.The protesters are asking for the protection of the purchase power, for a decent living, overtime payment, ensuring deductible help, according to the law, to up to 400 lei for supporting monthly expenses for utilities for those that work from home, as well as for protecting the actual rights."The current Collective Work Contract of OMV Petrom employees expires in only a few days, on 31.12.2021 and we all want our employees to keep being protected, to have equitable rights and benefits, guaranteed through a new Collective Work Contract," Marius Nicolae said, member of the College Directorate of the Petrom National Union.