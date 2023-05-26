Orban files criminal complaint against PM and gov't for not organising partial local elections.

Right Force Party Chairman Ludovic Orban filed a criminal complaint with the Prosecutor General's Office on Friday against Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca and members of the Government for their refusal to call and organise partial local elections in 57 localities where mayoral mandates have been declared vacant or where the local council has been dissolvedm told Agerpres.

On April 28, Orban sent a "warning letter" to Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca, as a "last effort" to get the Government to organise local elections in 57 localities where the office of mayor is vacant, warning him that if he continues to persist "in the attitude of disregarding the law," he will refer the matter to the Prosecutor's Office for the offence of abuse of office and preventing the exercise of electoral rights.

The request comes after Ludovic Orban won, on March 17, at the Bucharest Court of Appeal, a lawsuit against the Government, obtaining in court an order for the Executive to organise partial local elections in the localities where the mayoral mandates have been declared vacant or where the local council has been dissolved.

The leader of the Right Force Party added that the refusal to hold elections is a serious fact, which creates major damage to local communities, which are now run by people who have no legitimacy.