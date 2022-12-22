Over 24,500 MAI staff to be on duty over Christmas period

Over 24,500 police officers, gendarmes, firefighters and other employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MAI) will be on duty, daily, throughout the country, over the Christmas period, so that risk situations are prevented and rapid intervention is ensured in case of need, told Agerpres.

"MAI forces will act for safe and smooth traffic on public roads, for the prevention and combating of illegal acts of any kind, the efficient management of emergency situations and the limitation of negative effects for the population, respectively the intensification of the state border surveillance activities, simultaneously with ensuring the smooth flow of people and vehicles through the border crossing points," said on Thursday, the spokeswoman of the MAI, Monica Dajbog.

Approximately 1,400 traffic police officers will act, daily, at the national level, because an intensification of road traffic is expected both on the national roads and on the motorways that make the connection with tourist areas, as well as on the streets in the shopping center areas.

"Road crews will intervene to streamline traffic and, where necessary, guide drivers to alternative routes to avoid traffic jams. Traffic police will operate with 290 radar devices and devices that signal the consumption of alcohol or prohibited substances while driving to detect drivers who may represent a danger on public roads," Dajbog also said.

She drew the attention of those who want to spend these days in the mountain area to the dangers they expose themselves to if they choose routes that are too difficult, closed to the public or if they do not have the right equipment.

To come to the aid of tourists who encounter problems, 150 mountain gendarmes will be prepared every day.

Also, over 5,000 firefighters will be mobilized daily to rescue citizens from dangerous situations.

"For the protection of citizens, the crews of the Ministry of Internal Affairs will also pay attention to places of worship where religious services will be organized and where a large number of believers are expected, as well as public events where a significant number of people are expected to participate. According to estimates, we are talking about more than 300,000 people," said the MAI official.

Monica Dajbog stated that the border police will make efforts to carry out the control of documents quickly and, depending on the situation in the field, additional control lanes may be opened in order to reduce the waiting times when crossing the border.