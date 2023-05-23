Parents' and students' representatives unfavorable to teachers continuing strike

President of the National Federation of Pre-University Education Parents' Associations, Iulian Cristache, declared on Tuesday at the government premises that he doesn't consider the continuation of the education workers' strike to be useful and that there is a risk that national exams are postponed

"There is definitely a conflicting situation we need to solve through dialogue between the government of Romania and trade union representatives. If we delay this more than a week, it would be quite dangerous for the future of these children, because we know perfectly well that we have agreed on a certain school year calendar, a calendar that must ultimately lead to holding the two national exams. We don't consider it useful for this strike to continue with the implicit possibility of postponing the exams. No one is allowed to play with a year of these students' life, it is their right to take these exams and this is why we wanted to meet with government representatives," said Cristache.

He mentioned that he would also agree with the variant of the teachers putting the strike on hold during the national exams.

"We accept whatever benefits the student. And this option would be good, as it would allow the students to take the national exams," Cristache explained.

Regarding the recovery of classes, he stated that in case of a two-to-three-week strike, this could be done at the beginning of the next school year. AGERPRES